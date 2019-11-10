Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.