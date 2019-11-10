BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.84% of Paycom Software worth $640,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paycom Software by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $218.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.