BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $611,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $5,159,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

