BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $693,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $7,335,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.47.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.