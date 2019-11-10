BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,211,902 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.30% of Black Hills worth $682,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $94,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

BKH stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $578,475.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,821,375 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.