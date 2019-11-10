BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.92% of Macy’s worth $657,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Macy’s stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

