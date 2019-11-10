Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys 893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 601,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

