Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 43,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

