BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 241,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,979. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $384.52 million, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,009.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 17,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $465,561.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,556 shares of company stock worth $3,720,974. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.