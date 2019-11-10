BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $246.59 million, a P/E ratio of 368.33 and a beta of 0.81.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.