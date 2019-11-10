Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,785.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

