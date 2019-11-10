BigSur Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.