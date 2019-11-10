BidaskClub Upgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,493 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

