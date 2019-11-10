BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to $1,800.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,441.89.

BHP stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in BHP Group by 349.8% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after buying an additional 992,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,458,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after buying an additional 314,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $416,464,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

