BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to $1,800.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,441.89.
BHP stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
