BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $260.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

