BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGCP. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

