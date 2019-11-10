Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,667,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,341,000.

VO opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $173.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

