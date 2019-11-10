Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $150.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

