Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $35.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.