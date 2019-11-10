Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

