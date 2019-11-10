Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 214.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

INTC stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

