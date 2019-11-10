Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $462,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. L3Harris accounts for about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $119,548,000. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $12,175,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $110,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.