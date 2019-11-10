Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

