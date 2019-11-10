Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after buying an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $52.21 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

