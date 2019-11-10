Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average is $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

