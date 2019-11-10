Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.18.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 181,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,688. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Belden by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Belden by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.