Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.26 ($120.07).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €106.75 ($124.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

