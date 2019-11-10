Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 50,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

