Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 50,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

