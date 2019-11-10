BB&T Securities LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after acquiring an additional 402,662 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.22.

NYSE FLT opened at $293.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.14.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

