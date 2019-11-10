BB&T Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE:KTB opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

