BB&T Securities LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

