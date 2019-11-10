BB&T Securities LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 267,629 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,709,000.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

