BB&T Corp Sells 345 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BB&T Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $2,986,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Exponent by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $257,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,750.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,648. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

