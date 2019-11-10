BB&T Corp Raises Holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.