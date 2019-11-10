BB&T Corp Has $529,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.