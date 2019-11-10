BB&T Corp Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BB&T Corp trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock worth $3,155,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.