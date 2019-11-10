BB&T Corp Buys 513 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BB&T Corp grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Graco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 818.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $47.07 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

