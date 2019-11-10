Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BYL has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Baylin Technologies from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

BYL stock opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 million and a PE ratio of -18.50. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

