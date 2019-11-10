Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.41 ($84.20).

ETR BMW opened at €75.04 ($87.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

