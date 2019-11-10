Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Baxter International worth $74,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,127,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,662,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Baxter International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after buying an additional 263,756 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 561,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,136,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 497,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.51 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

