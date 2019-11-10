Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $107.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

