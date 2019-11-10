Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

