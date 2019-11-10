Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $317,000 in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NAZ opened at $13.28 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

