Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $471,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

