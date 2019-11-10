Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,636,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,568,000 after buying an additional 962,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,143,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,491,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,663,000 after buying an additional 439,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,561,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 324,589 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

