Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 480,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

