Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

FBM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 323,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $889.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $540,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.