Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

