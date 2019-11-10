BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BFIN opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.35. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFIN shares. TheStreet lowered BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

